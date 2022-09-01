ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five years after a deadly hit and run in Allentown, a family is turning their grief into something positive.

This week, Carlos Marrero is opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe on N 4th St. in honor of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit and run in February of 2017. When we stopped by the restaurant Thursday, the griddle was already hot, and customers were at the window. It's the first business Marrero has ever owned himself.

"This situation is bittersweet, because it feels good that I have my own, it just hurts that I don't have her here to celebrate it," said Marrero.

Ruby Marrero's picture is everywhere inside the restaurant, including on the menu. Even the name was inspired by her memory.

"We used to call her Ruby Red, Strawberry Shortcake, so Ms. Velvet's was the perfect fit," said Marrero.

Just two blocks from Marrero's new cafe, Ruby was hit and killed by a car. The driver, Joshua Stockman, was convicted of hit and run and sentenced to a minimum of three years in jail. We spoke with Marrero at that time, who had a message for Stockman.

"May God have mercy on your soul. That unidentified woman that you hit was my sister," said Marrero in 2017.

Today, Marrero maintains a memorial on the side of N 6th St. where his sister was killed. He said he hopes her death can serve as an inspiration for his community to come together and support each other.

"We're living in a cold world right now, so we really need to watch out for one another, and all I can do is just continue what I'm doing," said Marrero.

What he's doing is bringing some warmth into that cold with hot food and delicious drinks, and making it all official with a grand opening on September 20.

"It's literally one day before Ruby's birthday. Ruby's birthday is September 21, so it will be the sixth birthday we spend without her," said Marrero.

Marrero said he hopes his sister's legacy will continue to grow.

"I'm not stopping here. This is not the only location we're getting," said Marrero.