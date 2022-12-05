PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster.
Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark.
The full-service restaurant fills the Palmer Town Center space previously occupied by J's Steaks & Subs, which closed in 2021.
"We're really excited to be serving the Easton community," manager Ezekiel Palacios said. "We've been working on this space for more than a year. So, it feels really great to finally have customers enjoying our authentic Mexican dishes - burritos, tacos, fajitas and much more. We have a little something for everyone, and all of our food is made from scratch."
The restaurant, with seating for around 100 customers, is owned by Palacios' parents, who operate several other Mexican restaurants in the region, including another Cancun location in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.
Other eateries run by the family include two Rey Azteca locations in Warminster Township, Bucks County; and La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.
At Cancun in Palmer, customers can enjoy a wide array of Mexican favorites, including a la carte items ($6.75-$9.75) such as hard and soft tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and tamales; and nearly three dozen combination dinners ($11.99-$12.25), which come with your choice of chicken, cheese or ground beef (you may substitute chicken for beef, beans for rice or rice for beans).
A sampling of combo dinners includes a taco with two enchiladas and Spanish rice; a chalupa with an enchilada and a tamale; and two tacos with an enchilada and chili con queso.
"Our combo dinners are really popular with customers seeking a variety of flavors," Palacios said.
Among Palacios' favorite dishes are two signature burritos, both topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo and green tomatillo sauce: the San Jose (10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, Mexican sausage, bell peppers and onions, rice and beans); and Texano (stuffed with sliced beef, chicken and shrimp, bell peppers and onions, rice and beans).
"Many of our most popular dishes feature the same ingredients, but they're served slightly differently, giving them different flavors," Palacios said. "It's really hard for me to pick favorites, but whenever customers ask for a recommendation, I typically tell them those two burritos."
Other menu highlights include appetizers such as tableside guacamole and nachos (just cheese or with beans, beef or chicken); chicken dishes such as chicken and cheese flautas and pollo Azteca (grilled chicken breast, topped with sauteed shrimp, an onion flower and cheese dip, with rice, beans and tortillas); seafood selections such as a crab chimichanga and seafood burrito (scallops, shrimp, tilapia and more); steak options such as carne asada and hot chile rojo rib-eye; and pork dishes such as pork carnitas and a chile verde dinner.
About a dozen specialty selections include taquitos, tostadas, taco salads, soft or fried chimichangas and a combination of empanadas (two chicken and two beef with mango sauce).
Vegetarian picks and lunch specials (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) are also available.
"I'm hoping that people continue to come out, enjoy our food and give us feedback," Palacios said. "If there's something they want to see on the menu that we don't have, we may be able to introduce it later. Customer service is our number one priority, and we try to accommodate people's requests as much as possible."
The Palmer location of Cancun features newly installed dry wall, tile flooring and kitchen equipment. Aeshetic highlights include brighly colored walls and new chairs, tables and booths - featuring vibrant, intricately carved scenes - that were handmade in Guadalajara.
A new bar was constructed, but the restaurant is operating as a BYOB establishment for now, Palacios said.
"We're looking to possibly get our liquor license within the next year, but we're not 100% sure yet," Palacios added. "If people are really liking the BYOB format, we may just stick to that."
The restaurant, which also serves specialty beverages like Mexican sodas and house-made horchata, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Customers can place takeout orders over the phone at 610-829-9471 or online at cancunofeaston.com.