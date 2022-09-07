ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Allentown was a teacher at Dieruff High School, her family says.

Angela Yowakim, 25, died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit on N. Irving Street in front of the school around 6:45 a.m., said the Lehigh County coroner's office.

A family member tells 69 News she was crossing the street when she was hit. She was a substitute teacher and teacher's assistant at the school, the family says.

The coroner's office ruled Yowakim's death an accident.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

A news conference is planned for Wednesday morning to discuss the accident. Mayor Matt Tuerk, Police Chief Charles Roca, and ASD Superintendent Dr. John Stanford will attend the 10:30 a.m. event outside the school.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at 610-437-7751 or submit a tip through the Tip411 app.