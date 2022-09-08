At his sentencing, the judge who presided over the Michael Horvath trial said in her 23 years on the bench she can't recall a case with this sense of depravity.

Horvath got the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder: life in prison without parole.

However, the judge said she could use her discretion in deciding on a sentence on his kidnapping charges. She gave Horvath the maximum sentence for that too, as she said Holly Grim no doubt dealt with terror and horror during the last moments of her life.

"I don't want to go as far as to say it's relief. But it is definitely some weight off the shoulder," said Zachary Grim, Holly's son.

The 55-year-old Monroe County man was convicted earlier this summer of kidnapping, killing and burning the body of Holly in 2013.

"I wish we could get some real closure and figure out why this actually happened. Maybe find out where she is, where the rest of her is," he said.

Grim and Horvath were long-time co-workers at Allen Organ. Throughout the trial prosecutors read Horvath's diary, detailing how he stalked Grim and other women for years. His blood was found at her Lower Macungie home, and her bones were found at Horvath's Ross Township property in 2017.

In court, Horvath continued to say he's innocent.

"He said to the family what he wanted to say in court, that he is sorry for their loss but is not responsible," said his attorney, Janet Jackson.

In court Assistant District Attorney Michael Rakaczewski said Horvath has a darkness inside him and called him a monster.

"The defendant was fascinated with evil and had a fascination with serial killers, a lot of serial killer memorabilia," he said.

For Grim's 24-year-old son Zach, who was 16 at the time Holly was kidnapped, Horvath's sentencing may not offer a sense of peace, but the memory of his mom always will.

"She was the kindest, nicest, she would always make you laugh. I think the people who know her are going to remember her forever," he said.

Horvath says he plans to fight this and an appeal is expected.

The judge also said Horvath's action had a profound impact not just on Grim on but her entire family and community.