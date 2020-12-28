BATH, Pa. | They live on Lacks Lane, but the Smith's house in Bath lacks absolutely nothing when it comes to Christmas spirit.
In fact, their house is so greatly Griswold, they won WFMZ's anchor's choice for 2020's best holiday lights display.
When 69 News surprised them at their door after Monday night's announcement, you could say they were shocked.
"I couldn't believe it. They said his name, and it was...it was pretty cool. Yeah, very exciting."
Dad, or rather Bob Smith, is the mastermind who says their light display started at least 15 years ago.
Now, the North Pole is probably trying to keep up with Bob and his lights.
"He loves it," said his wife Carolynn Smith.
He starts after Halloween, and then it's done in a flash.
"Got it pretty much down pat," he said.
Kids Connor and Carson say they're proud of dad's display and pleased with the 200 cars a day they saw drive by this Christmas.
Bob does have a bit of an advantage, however.
"I do a lot of electrical work, so I made all the controls to make it work," he said.
He likes to add something new every year.
"It was pretty exciting to see the tree though. When he finally did that, that was really cool," said Carolynn.
If you're wondering about that burning question of whether their electric bill blows up at Christmas - it doesn't. Bob says it's a very little increase because it's all LED lights.
So we at 69 News just wanted to let the Smiths know, we're proud of them! They've won our contest, and $300.
What's Bob going to spend it on?
"Buy some more lights for next year," he said.
Leave it to the Smith family to already have a bright idea.