HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are concerned about a woman who hasn't been seen since November.

Ashley Payung, 32, walked away from a rehab facility in Dallas, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 8, 2022, said Hellertown police.

Family members received a suspicious phone call on Feb. 26.

"The conversation seemed as if Ashley was instructed what to say due to long pauses before answering where whispers could be heard in the background and the speaker being muffled or muted periodically," police said in a news release Tuesday.

She said she was okay and was near the Mohegan Sun Casino, then the call was ended, authorities said.

Payung is about 5-foot-4, with blond hair that was recently died dark brown/black. She has tattoos on both inner forearms and wrists, a butterfly on her upper back and a mushroom on her outer right ankle.

Anyone with information or who has contact with Ashley is asked to call Hellertown police at 610-838-7040 or leave an anonymous tip with Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.