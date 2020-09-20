WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Mall was packed when shots rang out Saturday evening.
No one was hit, but many were trapped inside for hours while police locked down the building and searched for suspects or victims.
Jessica Victoria, her mom and young daughter were stuck inside the Disney store for more than two hours, terrified that someone might come in at any minute and start firing.
"I didn't want to tell her at first what it was, but I told her and she froze and started to cry, but the employees were great they let the kids play with plushies for comfort," Victoria said.
"Oh my God, yes I was terrified, my blood pressure went up really high, " says Maria Victoria.
Jessica's 8-year-old daughter, Natalie, says she was scared at first, but felt better because she got to play with toys, and her mom and grandmother made her feel better.
Jessica said she still can't believe it all happened, and may not ever go back to the mall.
"I'm glad my family is fine, I just hope they catch whoever did it. It's so reckless. It's disgusting on a Saturday. The mall is full of families and children, that's not good," she said.
Police have not released any more information since Saturday night. At that time, the Whitehall police chief said there were no reports of injuries.
The police chief said no arrests had been made and authorities had yet to come up with a description of shooter or shooters. Police did not identify a potential motive for the gunfire.