EFFORT, Pa. — There’s now a GoFundMe for the family of the electrician from Effort, Monroe County who was killed in Florida while on a job.
Kevin Lanusse’s loved ones tell us he was a loving dad of four.
His sons are three and 19 years old, and his daughters are six and nine years old.
He grew up in the Poconos, went to East Stroudsburg High School and moved to Effort, Monroe County a few years ago.
Investigators say the 41-year-old and two other electricians were killed Saturday while in Florida for a job.
Lehigh Valley native Shaun Runyon is behind bars and facing three counts for first-degree murder.
The Polk County Sheriff says he was working with the victims and admitted to killing them in the Davenport house where they were all staying while on the job.