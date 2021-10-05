EFFORT, Pa. - There's now a GoFundMe for the family of the Monroe County electrician who was killed in Florida while on a job.
Kevin Lanusse's family says he was much more than an electrician; he was a beloved dad of four, a fiancé, a brother, and an uncle.
The 41-year-old leaves behind a close family: his longtime-love Laura, his three-year-old and nineteen-year-old sons and his six-year-old and nine-year-old daughters.
Lanusse grew up in the Poconos and went to East Stroudsburg High School.
His brother-in-law tells WFMZ Lanusse was extremely close with over a dozen nieces and nephews and spoke with his sisters every day.
They recently enjoyed their annual trip down to the beach, which is one of their last memories all together.
Lanusse lived in Effort, Monroe County. His community has been shaken by the news of his passing.
Several people who live in Lanusse's neighborhood told WFMZ they are going to miss the smile of this loving dad and kind neighbor.
The Polk County Sheriff says Lehigh Valley native Shaun Runyon admitted to killing Kevin, and 46-year-old Dewlon Donell of Maryland and 44-year-old Gregory Dolezal of Ohio.
They were all staying at a house in Davenport while working on a project with JNB Electrical.
Investigators say after punching Kevin on the job Friday, Runyon was told by his half-brother, the head of the company, to drive back to Pennsylvania.
The sheriff says initially he listened, but then turned around and attacked the men with a bat and a knife Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Runyon's ex-girlfriend in the Lehigh Valley told us these men would all be alive if her case was handled correctly.
He was accused of strangling her in May, but was out on $75,000 bail.
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said authorities charged Runyon with all they could at the time.