PEN ARGYL, Pa. -- Meet "Wheels" the cat.
“He's full of life,” said Jennifer Spearmint of Pen Argyl, Northampton County.
The tiny kitten was rescued by Spearmint. He was in a yard, almost lifeless -- something Spearmint said she couldn’t walk away from.
“She's rescued quite a few kittens in dangerous situations,” said Chris Allison. "When she brings little baby kittens home, I'm not surprised at all.”
And his name Wheels isn't on accident-
“It wasn't until a lot later that I looked at him and thought I think he's paralyzed on the back end,” said Spearmint.
With no mobility in his back legs, Wheels actually uses a set of wheels to get around.
“We’re catering to his needs,” said Allison.
But the paralysis hasn’t stopped the furry feline from, well, pretty much anything.
“He fits right in with all the other cats,” said Ben Spearmint.
“He does not think he's disabled. He's right there in with them, in with the cats, runs right in with them,” said Jennifer Spearmint.
Without Jennifer spotting him, the situation could have turned out much different.
We asked her why she was so quick to help him.
Her answer?
“I think he deserves a chance at a good life”