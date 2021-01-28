CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Hartzell's Pharmacy in Catasauqua has been serving its customers for more than 50 years.
They've done flu shots, medical clinics and much more. But this is their first pandemic.
"The biggest thing has been the number of requests we've had," begins Vincent Hartzell.
Vincent, the President of Hartzell's, says they actually signed up with the Department of Health last spring to be a site that would offer a COVID-19 vaccine when it became available. And now that it's here so are the thousands of applications.
"I've never had so many hits on our website," Hartzell says.
Hartzell says his staff of just 24 - "I think they've done a terrific job!" - has given out 900 doses in just 10 days. The bad news is, they have 9,000 people who applied, and they just don't have that many doses. So, right now, they aren't taking any more applications.
"I don't want to give false hope to people and say, 'here sign up' and not be able to call them for months on end," Hartzell tells us.
The good news is, he says the doses will come, maybe not immediately, but eventually.
"Shots are going to get in the arm very soon, but it might not happen 'til spring or summer for some people."
He says for now, he's asking patients for patience.
"I think you're going to see some of that panic, that stress, that "I-need-to-get-it-now" die down because you're going to have more access points," he explains.
Meantime, this family business will continue with maybe its most important business yet.
"Though it's been stressful and busy, it's been satisfying and professionally gratifying," Hartzell says.