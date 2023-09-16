Family members are reporting an important step forward in the recovery of former Nazareth High School wrestling standout Sammy Sasso.

Sasso, an Ohio State University wrestler, was shot during a carjacking near the university last month. Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Sasso had been in the hospital ever since, but now his family says he's being transferred to a rehabilitation facility after 28 days.

He suffered spinal nerve damage in the shooting and will have to learn how to walk again.

Sasso's family said in a statement posted online that he is now able to walk a short distance with the assistance of a walker.

Sasso "has been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support from his community and team," his family said in the statement.

Sasso's family has set up a GoFundMe for his recovery, which has raised $140,000, as of Sept. 16.

Sasso wrestled for Nazareth High School from 2014 to 2018, where he amassed a 175-10 record and an undefeated junior season in 2016-17.