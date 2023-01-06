PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Palmer Township family is breathing a sigh of relief.

Police tell us they've arrested the person who fired shots into their house on New Year's Eve.

Katie Thompson Crowell and her husband Ray showed us the holes from the bullets that ripped through several walls of their house just after 1 p.m.

"The kids come running into the kitchen, where Ray and I both were, and the one that was in the laundry room says something just came through the wall," said Katie.

They found a hole in the laundry room wall, and a bullet from a 9mm hand gun lying on the floor.

"Had my son, who was in the laundry room, been standing over three feet to this side and not that side, it could have been him," said Katie.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said in a news release his office now knows who did it. 37-year-old Jonathan Cornelius, who knew Katie's brother, is accused of driving by the house and firing the shots.

"We are just grateful because it could have gone so differently in this house," said Katie.

Unfortunately for Katie's family, it did go differently years ago in a separate shooting.

"Our family has been victim to mental health crisis in the past and gun violence in the past," said Katie.

In that previous case in 1992, a man randomly shot her father, Joe Thompson, as he was out for a walk not far from the family home on Eldridge Avenue. It has Katie calling for more to be done to stop gun violence.

"We're not against guns, but I would definitely say that there's a disconnect between a mental health record and the ability to purchase and use firearms," said Katie.

For Cornelius, who now faces more than three charges, including aggravated assault, she amazingly wishes him the best.

"He needs help, and it's our prayer that he gets it," said Katie.