As the temperatures plummet, many people are relying on PPL's service to keep their homes warm. But right now, one family is struggling just to reach anyone at the company to straighten out billing concerns.

Sitting in his home in Upper Milford Township Friday night, Randy Kraft tried calling PPL once again. It's yet another out of several calls he's made over the past several days to find out about his January bill, which he still hasn't gotten.

"I didn't get any electric bill," Randy said. "And she says I should just shut up and not say anything about it." Randy pointed to his wife, Irene, and laughed.

A voice-automated system told him, once again, the business was closed.

This is just the latest holdup for Randy and Irene Kraft. They're still waiting for their January bill that never came, after their December bill was much higher than normal.

"The amount of my December bill was $681.25, nearly twice what it was a year ago."

The Krafts' bill this time last year when it was one degree colder out, was almost half that, at $369.63.

"It's shocking and they can't explain it," Irene said. "We wear fleece and two layers of it, to stay warm in the house, to keep the bills down because you get just one of those bills that are that high and you're afraid to use electricity."

Randy Kraft began calling PPL before the complaints started showing up in droves, all over social media, about much higher bills recently.

PPL blames the huge inflation on a "technical system issue," and many say the issue hasn't yet been resolved for them.

Now, the Krafts say they worry they'll never get through to customer service.

"You get a robot that says we'll be with you very shortly," Randy said. "The first time it was 130 minutes, and then on Wednesday, it said the wait time was 141 minutes. And then yesterday, I couldn't even get that. All I got was, 'all our circuits are busy, please call back.'"

In a statement issued earlier in the week, PPL's president said it was adding "more agents to answer calls."

"Well, I don't know when they're doing that, but they obviously haven't done it yet," Randy said. "But the issue here is just terrible customer service."

The Krafts also had issues trying to speak with someone online.

"They don't have live chat. You can't email complaint to PPL, at least if you can, I can't find out where you do it."

We couldn't either. Here's the "contact us" page.

PPL has previously said in its statement that it won't shut off power to residential and small-business customers for non-payment through March 31. And it's waiving all late fees in January and February.

But families like this one worry:

"These prices keep going up middle class, people aren't going to be able to afford to live in their homes anymore," Randy said.

The Krafts have filed a complaint with the PUC, but with everything going on, they say that appears to be backed up now as well.

69 News reached out to PPL again Friday night, but so far we have not heard back this time.

