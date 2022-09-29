We're hearing a harrowing story from a family that survived Hurricane Ian Wednesday night, and saved other families in the process.

They're friends of our very own reporter Rob Manch, who lived in Southwest Florida for two years. The water came right up to Jacqueline Perez's front door in Island Park, Florida Wednesday. She said, as the waters rose, they started getting calls from people stranded. Her husband Evelio and a neighbor went to save them.

"They both held onto the straps and they went into the water. I mean it was up to their collarbones," said Perez.

Perez said she watched her husband and the neighbor from her balcony. The winds raged as they rescued a family from their house.

"Evelio held onto one dad with a baby to make sure he didn't lose that dad with the little baby in his arms," said Perez.

We spoke with that man's son, who was thankful to be rescued.

"We had a lot of people, two dogs, an infant. By the grace of God we made it over to safety," said Greg Duttko. "There absolutely is other people that tried to do what we did, and they got swept away. It's terrifying, and we're all still in shock."

Perez said they ended up with four other families in the house, moving to the second floor because the first floor flooded out, but others couldn't be saved.

"You could hear people screaming, asking for help during the night, you could see flares being shot off. There were homes on fire. It was chaos," said Perez.

Perez said, after saving several families, she doesn't regret the decision not to evacuate.

"We were meant to stay for a reason. We were meant to stay for a reason," said Perez.