BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - While investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to a deadly crash on a Northampton County highway Thursday, we're learning more about the three people who were killed.
The teenage girl and her parents had moved to the Poconos not long ago. They died when a box truck rear-ended their SUV in Bushkill Township.
Our cameras caught the aftermath of the deadly crash Thursday morning on Route 33, near the exit for Belfast. 42-year-old Darrell Robinson, his wife 39-year-old Alexis Robinson, and their daughter 16-year-old Tahlia Robinson were all killed in their Toyota RAV 4 after a box truck slammed into the back of the car. Police said the truck was driven by a 32-year-old man from Oak Ridge, New Jersey.
The Robinsons had just moved to the area into a house in Blakeslee on Vista Dr. The Sierra View Homeowners Association told us the house had just been built recently, and the family had lived there for only a few months.
State Police said they are still investigating the accident and it's not clear yet if charges will be filed against the man driving the box truck. Police ask anyone who might have information about the crash to call the Belfast Station at 610-759-6106.