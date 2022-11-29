Soccer is taking center stage as the 2022 World Cup continues in Qatar. Team USA came out on top Tuesday in their high-stakes game against Iran. The US beat Iran 1-0 in their win-or-go home game.

Team USA now advances to the "Round of 16," or knockout round.

But the excitement of the game took a back seat to politics after a controversial post by the United States Soccer Federation. U.S. Soccer posted an edited picture of Iran's flag. The federation told CNN it wanted to change the official flag to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.” The move received fast and fierce backlash from Iran, which called for the U.S. team to be kicked out of the competition. Local anthropology experts say human rights issues aren't only an issue in Iran.

"If it's an issue of human rights and if the United States Football Federation wanted to support the human rights movement in Iran, there is somewhat of hypocrisy, because they're not saying anything against human rights in Qatar," Professor of Anthropology at Moravian University Akbar Keshodkar said. "And it is well documented that women have no rights in Qatar."

Politics aside, excitement is building as soccer fans prepare for Saturday's World Cup matchup against the Netherlands.

"My father was born in Sicily so it was kind of a family trait," Team USA fan Leon Amato said. "You were born with a soccer ball in your hand playing since you were a child and the World Cup was very religious in the family."

Amato and his son, along with others, gathered at St. Luke's Metro Field in Allentown to watch the action. Metro Field plans to hold more watch parties this weekend and that's not the only spot in the area gearing up for the games.

"We packed the Muikfest Cafe and it was an amazing crowd," ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programming Ryan Hill said.

SteelStacks in Bethlehem has been holding watch parties throughout the entire tournament and Hill says they're not stopping yet.

"We will be showing the game on Saturday at 10 a.m. against the Netherlands," Hill said. "We'll also be showing it in our cinemas and we're trying to look into maybe a couple other options because we know we're going to have a big crowd."

The SteelStacks website shows that the venue planned to show soccer coverage until Sunday, but Hill says they'll pivot and adjust for as long as Team USA keeps winning.

"Just show up," Hill said. "Show up in your gear, show up in whatever. Just be ready to root for the U.S. and whatever team it is you'd like to root for."