ALLENTOWN, Pa. - From their food trucks, to your hands, the Allentown Fair is serving up some goodness once again.
Follow the smell of pies to find yourself at Anthony Brocato's Pie in a Cone truck. The thought of all that could go wrong from Ida's vicious aftermath on parts of our region left Brocato with a bad taste in his mouth.
"Our fear was that power would go out. All of the gallons of ice cream that we have and whipped cream that was stored here would go bad," Brocato said.
But he made it, pies and all.
Kat and Stephanie Olivo came for the mac and cheese. Oh, and Toby Keith too.
"I thought maybe it wasn't going to happen because again everything happening at this time. I thought maybe it was going to be rescheduled but we're just happy to be here," Stephanie said.
The pandemic kept them from one of country music's greatest performers. They weren't going to let the weather stop them too.
"We didn't have any problems as far as getting here. It was like they wanted us to come," Kat said.
Toby Keith is the first performance. He'll take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Carrie Underwood will perform Friday.