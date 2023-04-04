ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Excited energy was in the air as fans entered Coca-Cola Park for the first time this season.

The IronPigs were in action for their home opener against the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre Rail-Riders Tuesday night.

To many fans this home opener was extra special because the fate of the team was in question for several months.

Over the winter, the Pigs struggled to get funding needed to complete renovations required by Major League Baseball.

The funding was officially rounded up back in December and renovations were completed just in time for Tuesday's festivities.

That's something fans say they're grateful for.

"You can't beat this atmosphere for this community. I'm glad that this all came together for them to be here. They have a lot of stuff for the kids and everybody. Great place to watch a ballgame, too," said fan George J. Kutta III.

The IronPigs are starting their 15th season.