U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The soggy start to the day Thursday didn't dampen spirits in the gallery at Saucon Valley Country Club.

Fans braved the elements to watch some of the biggest names in the U.S. Senior Open. Fans came prepared for the weather, decked out in rain gear of all sorts, and they were more than happy to cheer along their favorites. 

Golf fan Madelaine Rodriguez was at the club in 1992, the first time the U.S. Senior Open came to the Saucon Valley Country Club.

Renee Swift and Don Dianetti came all the way from Rochester, New York. For this golf-loving couple in ponchos, pouring rain was no problem.

"It wasn't bad, it was a steady rain for most of the morning, so it was umbrella up, umbrella down, but the poncho saved us, our water proof golf shoes saved us. So we knew what we were getting into today," Renee said.

They – and others – were in awe of the pros around them.

The couple says the players are their versions of rock stars.

"We are team Ken Duke," Renee said. "We wanted to leave him be during the championship rounds, but we had a nice chat with him yesterday, he's like, 'good to see you again.' So that was really cool."

Fans say one of the best kept secrets of this championship is you can get a chance to watch the players a little closer up than other tournaments they've been to. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you