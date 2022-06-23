U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The soggy start to the day Thursday didn't dampen spirits in the gallery at Saucon Valley Country Club.
Fans braved the elements to watch some of the biggest names in the U.S. Senior Open. Fans came prepared for the weather, decked out in rain gear of all sorts, and they were more than happy to cheer along their favorites.
Golf fan Madelaine Rodriguez was at the club in 1992, the first time the U.S. Senior Open came to the Saucon Valley Country Club.
Renee Swift and Don Dianetti came all the way from Rochester, New York. For this golf-loving couple in ponchos, pouring rain was no problem.
"It wasn't bad, it was a steady rain for most of the morning, so it was umbrella up, umbrella down, but the poncho saved us, our water proof golf shoes saved us. So we knew what we were getting into today," Renee said.
They – and others – were in awe of the pros around them.
The couple says the players are their versions of rock stars.
"We are team Ken Duke," Renee said. "We wanted to leave him be during the championship rounds, but we had a nice chat with him yesterday, he's like, 'good to see you again.' So that was really cool."
Jennifer Zar, who came in from Bergen, New Jersey, says the pros' higher scores were thanks to the challenging course.
"I know because my husband plays that these are pretty tough greens, and they've placed the pins in challenging areas, to make it a little competitive," Zar said.
"That is what makes this place special," said Mike Trostel, director of championship content at the USGA.
"Even in the rain today, there is a steady stream of people coming in here appreciating all the great shots and the players that are going through."
Fans say one of the best kept secrets of this championship is you can get a chance to watch the players a little closer up than other tournaments they've been to.