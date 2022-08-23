ALLENTOWN, Pa. -The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are getting a special guest Tuesday night: Bryce Harper. The Phillies star will be playing at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown this week, on a rehab assignment.

Fans I talked to say this is huge for the team.

"I come here all the time," said Dan Stengel, of Catasauqua. "I love coming here, it's good baseball."

"We don't have to drive to Philly and see him, we can see him here at the IronPigs," said fan Bruce Wolfinger.

Harper broke his thumb back in June, when the Philadelphia Phillies were playing San Diego. He now joins the Pigs starting Tuesday night and through this weekend on a rehab assignment.

Fans say this is big for the team, and the Valley as a whole.

"We think it's going to be sold out for the whole week that he's probably going to be here," said fan Bruce Wolfinger.

"Its great," Stengel said. "Can't beat it."

Harper's visit is part of a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers out of Georgia.

He'll be the designated hitter for the IronPigs as he recovers and gets better than before.

And if you haven't paid for seats yet...

"If you want a ticket you have to come out and get your own. I can't do it for you," said Bruce Yeakel, of Bethlehem.