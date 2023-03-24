ALLENTOWN, Pa. – "Hockey fans are a different breed," said longtime Michigan fan Joe Weber. "It'll be a good time."

The NCAA Division I men's ice hockey championship is happening right here at the PPL Center.

"It's really awesome to have college hockey here in Allentown," said Kayla Vaught, sports and entertainment marketing manager for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and PPL Center.

First up is Penn State against Michigan Tech at 5 p.m. Friday. It's a game that has Nittany Lions more confident than usual.

"We're dedicated Penn State fans," said Doc Savage, a lifelong Penn State fan.

"I was born and raised in State College, so I've been every Penn State sport fanatic forever," said Melissa Brower.

In fact, Bru Daddy's Brewing Co., right down the street, threw a Penn State alumni event before the game. It was sold out before it even started.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, the University of Michigan takes on Colgate.

"I'm excited, I hope we win. Really looking forward to it," said Michigan fan Megan Weber.

"The energy will be ecstatic in there," said Joe Weber.

A win for both Penn State and the University of Michigan on Friday would set the stage for a Big 10 toss-up on Sunday.

That's a game that hasn't even been decided yet, but that wasn't stopping fans from some premature smack talk.

"Time will tell," said Joe Weber. "We'll take care of it on the ice."