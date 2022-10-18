ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Game one of the National League Championship Series took place in San Diego Tuesday. The Phillies took on the Padres. Tuesday night was just the start of the best-of-7-series. Fans at Sports & Social in Downtown Allentown took in the action.

"To think that we're a series away from the World Series, it's crazy," Phillies fan John Yurconic said.

The Phillies haven't made it this far in playoff baseball since 2010.

"I was 11 years old at the time so it's a little different now," Yurconic recalls.

They've made it this far but it wasn't exactly easy getting here. The Phillies were the 6-seed entering the National League playoffs, but they're proving playoff baseball is anyone's game.

"Well, let's not jinx it," Yurconic said.

It's not just the Phillies making major headlines. It's overall a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan right now.

"We got the Birds," Philadelphia sports fan Brendan Dudley says. "We got the Sixers. We got the Flyers, you know, we're feeling confident."

The Eagles are undefeated following Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys and the Sixers are kicking off their season with high hopes of being conference champs. But in Red October, the focus is on the Phillies.

"Every day I wake up and I feel blessed to be a Phillies fan," Dudley said.

The Phillies take on the Padres in Game 2 in San Diego Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. The winner of the series advances to the World Series.