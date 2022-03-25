ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a college hockey player's dream.
The NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament has descended on The PPL Center, and fans are looking forward to seeing who will advance out of this region.
"It's just a great way to have the whole hockey community come together. The last two years have been a little difficult, but I think being back is great," said hockey fan Christian Yuen.
And who's as excited as the players and fans? The nearby business owners.
"More people are definitely going to be coming out to the restaurants, which is really exciting. Which is amazing, these are some really great customers we have," said Sebastine Virella, General Manager at Bell Hall.
"We're thrilled because it brings a lot of bodies here at Bru Daddy's and we're happy to serve them," said Richard Ryan, CEO of Bru Daddy's Brewing Company.
When the PPL Center put a pause on events because of COVID, surrounding businesses took a hit. With the NCAA hockey tournament here this weekend, they're looking forward to business bouncing back to how it used to be.
"It's tremendous, it's been something we're looking forward to. Before the pandemic it was really a big source of business with folks at the PPL Center," Ryan said. "There's an excitement. You can feel the buzz downtown. It's alive again."