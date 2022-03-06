ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs baseball season is right around the corner and fans are excited to be back.
On Saturday families and friends were at Coca-Cola Park getting their season tickets and getting a preview of what's in store this year.
"It's just a good time to get everyone out, they want IronPigs baseball and we're ready to give it to them," said Matthew Bari, Senior Director of Marketing and Entertainment.
"This is one of the coolest things I've seen in quite some time," said Mike Ventola, Manager of Media Relations.
The event was held on National Pig Day. Saturday was a day to grab season tickets, lawn signs, get a tour of the stadium and other ballpark fun ahead of the upcoming season.
"It's a great feeling, we come every year and we have a lot of fun," said Taniva Garcia of Allentown. "It's good to be back and finally have something fun to do with the kids."
The IronPigs interviewed any eligible game day workers for the upcoming season and are accepting applications from teens as young as 14 & 15.
The mascots were also spotted having some ballpark fun
"It's nice to have folks get back out," continued Ventola. "Have some fun, deep down bring that inner kid come out"
Opening season starts April 5 and runs through September 25.