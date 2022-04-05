ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The weather is warming up and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ready to play.
The players are set to take on the Columbus Clippers just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The team's President and General Manager Landes says it's like a holiday.
"Opening day so how can you not be excited?" said Landes.
The atmosphere is ideal for fans. Landes says to expect some major hits when it comes to the new additions to the IronPigs experience.
"You'll see a lot of different promotions, entertainment acts, skits, contests between innings," Landes said.
As the season progresses, you may notice more construction around the ballpark. Landes says there'll be a new entrance and parking lot for fans, and for the players.
"They'll be adding on to our clubhouses. So, we'll have larger enhanced facilities for our players, locker rooms, physical therapy, training, strength and conditioning," Landes said.
While the main event is on the field, Landes says to expect a grand slam when it comes to the food.
"Chickie's and Pete's is a ballpark favorite in Philadelphia, we finally have it here at Coca-Cola Park and a lot of our fans are looking forward to the traditional Chickie's and Pete's fries," Landes said.