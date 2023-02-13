A months-long football season came to an end Sunday Night for the Eagles and unfortunately, they’re coming home empty handed.

The Birds lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in the last few seconds of the game. The final score 38-35.

"That last couple minutes, were just horrible,” fan Chris Elston said about the loss. “My wife is from south Philly and she was really upset.”

Eagles fan Isaiah Morales says he was having an Eagles watch party with his friends and family. He says they were all “heartbroken” when the Chiefs scored that final field goal to take home the win.

“Everybody expected the Eagles to win from the jump," he said.

The Eagles started strong in the first half, putting seven points on the board in their first possession. They had fans feeling pretty confident that a win was coming.

"It seemed like they had good momentum, and I felt like it was going to be like it for the whole game," Elston said.

Fans say it was small errors and some costly mistakes that led to the Chiefs taking home the victory. One of those mistakes included a fumble from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first half.

It was immediately picked up by the Chiefs and run in for a touchdown.

"That one fumble in the second quarter really turned the game over because then both teams felt like they had equal chances to win," Stroudsburg resident, Alex Bejar, said.

Despite the ending being a disappointment, fans say they can appreciate the game at hand. The two teams were evenly matched, the best in the league right now, and brought everything to the table.

"It was...it was close. It was back and forth,” Bejar said. “You know, at one point, you thought maybe the Eagles were going to surge forward, but then the Chiefs came back."

Now, they’re ready for the Eagles to do the same thing next year except next time, bring home the Lombardi Trophy.