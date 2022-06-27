U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - All is calm at Saucon Valley Country Club on Monday after an exciting weekend of golf.
The 42nd U.S. Senior Open wrapped up Sunday afternoon, with Padraig Harrington winning in his first appearance at the event. He held off a furious comeback by Steve Stricker.
Meanwhile, 69 News reporter Jack Reinhard talked to fans who took in all the action.
Nick Buzzard took in his first pro golf tournament at the U.S. Senior Open on the grounds of the Saucon Valley Country Club, a surprise birthday gift from his father-in-law.
"I'm new to the sport, so it's like I'm trying to pick up, but you know it's awesome to see these pros and just make it look so effortless," said Buzzard.
It was the third U.S. Senior Open for his father-in-law, Raymond Raabe, who was also here on Thursday.
"I got here and it was a downpour. I couldn't even use my seat it was so soaked," said Raabe.
The tournament went out on a scorcher.
"Beautiful day, beautiful day," said Raabe.
"The vibe is cool. It's pleasant, peaceful, quiet, nice. Nice atmosphere," said Jeremy Kametz.
It is an atmosphere five minutes away from cousins Jeremy and Matt Kametz, who said they are paying close attention.
"It's nice to see how they swing and some mechanics and things like that," said Jeremy Kametz.
"With it being back here at home, it's pretty cool being here and seeing some of the seniors play and trying to pick up some lessons from these guys," said Matt Kametz.
They are picking up some lessons from some familiar faces.
"I know a bunch of these guys from growing up as a kid and watching some of them play in the PGA tours, so it's nice to see them out live," said Jeremy Kametz.