ALLENTOWN, Pa. – From bounce houses to fireworks, Fourth of July weekend was in full swing at the Great American Blast inside Allentown's Coca-Cola Park on Saturday.
"Anytime we get a chance, we come out here," said Emmanuel Hernandez of Wilson.
Hernandez and his son Brayden usually spend Independence Day weekend with family, but they are changing it up this year, playing cornhole and celebrating on the same field as the pros.
"It's definitely a different feeling from standing, sitting in the stands and stuff, and actually being on the field," Hernandez said.
In the stands, Joann Ahner wore her American flag shirt, as she sold funnel cakes.
"This is pretty big. It's a nice event," Ahner said. "A lot of people come here. Everybody has fun.
The Great American Blast has become quite the tradition over the years, drawing in people of all ages from the Lehigh Valley and out of state.
"Looking for the big fireworks," said Anna Akin-Abioi. "That's why we have our sunglasses."
It is a celebration with no shortage of fun.
"We love it," Hernandez said, "so they definitely make it fun over here for the kids, and it seems like there's always something to do for them."