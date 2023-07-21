EASTON, Pa. - It's a jam-packed weekend of events in our area. Soccer fans are getting set for a big night at the Crayola Experience in Easton.

A watch party is being held for the United States Women's National Soccer Team's opening match.

Crayola will start the night with arts and crafts, a photo opportunity and fun for all ages.

Crayola has set up an outdoor screen to showcase the game starting at 9 p.m.

"We wanted to bring family fun activities and be able to celebrate the U.S. National Women's Soccer Team and just bring everyone together to watch it," said Jennifer Murray, Marketing and Sales Manager at Crayola.

SteelStacks wanted in on the fun. Over in Bethlehem, preparations for the game are underway, starting with a girl's soccer tournament at the PNC Plaza to get the crowds excited.

"We have 24 teams ready to face off. It's just a celebration of greatness that is the U.S. Women's Soccer team," said Ryan Hill, Senior Director of Programming at ArtsQuest.