FORKS TWP., Pa. - A crash in Forks Township, Northampton County left more than 2,000 people without power Friday afternoon.

A farm tractor hit a pole and pulled down wires onto Mittman Road in the area of Sycamore Avenue, according to county dispatchers.

1300 people in Forks Township, 1700 people in Easton, and 160 customers in Palmer Township did not have power as of around 3 p.m. Friday.

Crews are working to try and restore power. No word as to when power will be back on.

No word on what led up to the crash, or if there were any injuries.