U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - We finally saw a little rain this week, but the rainfall hasn't stopped Pennsylvania state officials from declaring a Drought Watch.

That means it's asking people to cut their water usage by 5 to 10 percent. We talked with David Sell, the manager at the Seed Farm in Upper Milford Township. He said without more rain like we saw earlier this week, that's going to be hard.

"Agriculture gets a lot of water, but I think yeah it's hard to cut back," said Sell.

Sell took us on a tour of The Seed Farm to see what they're growing.

"We're doing tomatoes and peppers we just got into the ground for the food bank," said Sell.

Without rain, Sell has been keeping those crops healthy with sprinklers.

"We actually use pond water for direct drip line, and then if that runs low we're kind of, we're in big trouble," said Sell.

After one of the driest months of May on record, that's a real concern.

"I haven't experienced that long of a period of time without rain. I'm used to the torrential downpours for five minutes and you've got all your rain for the week in one day, but this was a different spring," said Sell.

At this point, Sell said he's accepted, for the crops, it's just about survival.

"Mostly keep everything alive. It's not really bumping, but we're keeping it alive," said Sell.

If you're not a farmer, the DEP's Drought Watch means at home you should only water your lawn if absolutely necessary, and only run the dishwasher or clothes washer if they're completely full.