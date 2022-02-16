WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A farmer has a beef with his township, over chickens.
Washington Township in Lehigh County says Matthew Saylor, who owns Appalachian Valley Farm, has too many of the birds on not enough land.
But Saylor claims he's protected under the Pennsylvania Right to Farm Act. He's been operating the farm on Rextown Road in Slatington for the past five years.
"This is the most valuable commodity you could have in a local community if you ask me," said Saylor.
Saylor uses a truck as a makeshift chicken coop. He sells the eggs, and he's started to grow a variety of crops as well.
"Everything from carrots to red beets. Lettuce, lots of greens," said Saylor.
But the past few weeks, Saylor hasn't been thinking about his produce. He's been focusing on two citations he received from Washington Township.
The township says Saylor has too many chickens, and the truck they're living in violates township ordinances. Saylor says right now he's looking at more than $700 in fines.
"[It could] threaten my livelihood. I've given up everything and invested it in this farm," said Saylor.
Saylor said he believes the Pennsylvania Right to Farm Act protects what he's doing, but in a statement to 69 News, the township disagreed, saying in part "The P.A. Right to Farm Act... does not preclude "Normal Agricultural Operations" from local ordinances."
Saylor said he's fighting back. He's started an online petition that already has more than 100 signatures supporting his farm, and he's drafting a letter of objection. He said this is bigger than just his farm.
"If a township starts taking away farmers' rights in our rurally zoned area, you're not going to have any more small farms producing crops like we do," said Saylor.
Saylor already made an appeal to the State Attorney General, but back in January the state decided not to take his case.
He still has the option of getting a private lawyer himself to fight the township. He said that's something he is strongly considering.