ALLENTOWN, Pa. | This is the only Monday of the year Mary Ann's is open. Store officials say they estimate more than 2,000 dozen of faschnauts will be sold over the next two days.
The process of making a faschnauts inside Allentown's Mary Ann Donut Kitchen is a multistep. It is a two hour process that produces a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition, tempting thousands to the treat just before lent.
Master baker Tom Thompson, who's family has owned the bakery since 1959, says they use the Polish tradition of adding lemon and orange for a citrus flavor.
On Wednesday, the bakery will only have faschnauts to sell.
