BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for baked, fried and jerk chicken has permanently closed in Bethlehem.

The Kartel Chicken Spot, serving chicken wings, chicken salad, chicken tenders and more, shuttered in recent weeks at 432 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

The fast-casual restaurant, with a handful of indoor seats and outdoor tables, held a grand opening in April in space that previously housed Santoro’s Franks & Chili.

Operated by brothers Kartel Jones and Joseph Delgado, The Kartel offered chicken wings in a variety of sauces and dry rubs, including lemon sriracha, mango habanero, pineapple honey and "wholeshebang."

Baked and fried chicken platters, featuring drumsticks, breasts and thighs, included a choice of two sides, including French fries, steamed broccoli, yellow rice and beans, potato salad and macaroni and cheese.

Customers also could choose from an array of appetizers, including curly fries, tater tots, corn nuggets and mozzarella sticks.

Shelving and a few pieces of kitchen equipment remain inside the eatery, but much of the interior has been cleared out.

Additionally, an order for possession, issued Nov. 29, is posted on the property's door.

The order, filed in Magisterial District Court 31-1-06, stems from a landlord/tenant complaint filed by Fred Kline on Oct. 28.

According to the Nov. 9 civil disposition, the business' monthly rent was $683, and Jones and co-defendant Brian Geroge were $1,366 in arrears on rent.

District Judge Amy Zanelli issued a judgment siding with Kline.