UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A deadly crash is causing traffic issues on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County Monday morning.

A van and tractor-trailer were involved in the wreck around 6:30 a.m. on I-78 eastbound, just past the Summit Lawn exit, according to county dispatchers and state police.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said it was called to the scene, but did not have further details.

The right two lanes are closed, but traffic is getting by in one lane. Expect heavy delays through the morning commute, state police said. The westbound side was not affected.

