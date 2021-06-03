WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - A deadly crash is creating major traffic delays in part of Lehigh County during the Thursday morning commute.

Interstate 78 westbound is closed at Route 100 (exit 49), and all traffic is being detoured off after the wreck around 5 a.m.

The county coroner's office was called to the scene, said Lehigh County emergency dispatchers.

The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for a long period of time, as police investigate and reconstruct the accident, said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with Pennsylvania State Police.

Police did not have details on who was involved in the wreck or if other people were hurt.

