BATH, Pa. - A deadly crash overnight is causing traffic delays in a Northampton County town on Monday.

Two cars were involved in the crash just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Routes 512 and 248 in Bath, according to emergency dispatchers.

The county coroner's office was called to the scene.

State police are in charge of the investigation. They have not yet said what happened or who died.

Route 512 is closed between Main Street and Barrall Avenue.