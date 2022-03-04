SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Township say the fire that killed a 47-year-old man and his dog has been ruled accidental.
It happened on February 1, on the 1300 block of Byfield Street.
Daniel Knotts was found inside of the home and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead. His dog died as well.
Police say an investigation revealed that the fire started in kitchen due to cooking on the stove. The cause of the fire has been classified as an accident.
Further investigation revealed there were working smoke detectors at the home during this incident.