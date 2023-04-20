HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The fate of the After School Satan Club at Saucon Valley Middle School is now in the hands of a federal judge.

The American Civil Liberties Union argues the Saucon Valley School District violated the club's first amendment rights when it revoked the club's approval, but the district argues the club violated its policies. The stakes on all of this were raised back in February when the district received a shooting threat.

On Feb. 21, shortly after word spread the ASSC had been approved at Saucon Valley Middle School, the district received a shooting threat related to the club. 20-year-old Ceu Uk from Charlotte, North Carolina was eventually arrested for that threat.

The next day, on Feb. 22, the district was shut down for safety. Then, on Feb. 24, Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty made the decision to revoke the club's approval.

"She's concerned about her community, she's concerned about her staff, the students that are in her schools," said School District Solicitor Mark Fitzgerald.

But the ACLU said that concern should not lead to a violation of the ASSC's first amendment rights.

"When other people threaten violence, as what happened here, that's not a reason to exclude the speech, because otherwise there's no free speech for anyone," said ACLU Pennsylvania Deputy Legal Director Sara Rose.

But Fitzgerald said the threat is not why the club was cancelled. It was cancelled because it didn't follow the district's advertising policy. The district requires third-party clubs to clearly state the school district does not endorse the club's activities. The district also asked the ASSC to keep the ads local. Instead, Fitzgerald said the Satanic Temple posted on their national Facebook page, and word got out all across the country.

"There were multiple postings by the Satanic Temple, and it began with an out-of-region TV station reaching out, unbeknownst to anyone in the community about the new club," said Fitzgerald.

The ACLU argues the posts did follow the policy, because they included words specifically stating the Satanic Temple sponsored the club. They want the club reinstated immediately before the end of the school year.

"We are asking the court to order the School District to allow the After School Satan Club to hold meetings in May under the current policy for clubs, and the current policy allows clubs to meet directly after school," said Rose. "Having to wait until the next school year would not be fair to the club, and would just give people who oppose the club's viewpoint more ammunition to try to fight the club next year."

The Saucon Valley School Board is planning to vote on Tuesday to change the rules for third-party clubs, to make them wait until 6 p.m. to start activities.

No word yet on when we'll get a ruling.