BETHLEHEM, Pa. | A father is in custody after Bethlehem police said they found a couple and their two children this summer living in "absolute squalor and filth."
Beatrice Mata and Jose Sepulveda-Michalowski are facing felony counts of child endangerment following a June 6 search of their Bethlehem home that allegedly revealed animal feces in nearly every room of the house and a loaded gun and heroin within reach of the children.
Authorities filed charges against the pair in July and issued warrants for their arrest. Court records show that Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski now live on North Jasper Street in Allentown.
District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned Sepulveda-Michalowski Thursday morning, setting bail at $150,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.
Records show Mata is not yet in custody.
Bethlehem police served a search warrant on the home in the 500 block of Hoch Street in June as part of an investigation into a stolen handgun involving Mata's adult son, Nathan Morales. Once inside the house, authorities found Mata and Sepulveda-Michalowski in a second-floor bedroom with two air mattresses and their 13-year-old and 6-year-old sons, according to records. Police said the 6-year-old was wearing a dirty diaper.
Authorities said they found cat and dog feces in nearly every room, including the bedroom shared by Mata, Sepulveda-Michalowski and the children. Police described a "large scale bug infestation" that included cockroaches and likely bedbugs. Officers wore protective clothing and masks because of the conditions inside the home.
Along with the filth described by authorities, police said they also found, in the open, a loaded handgun in a third-floor bedroom that was easily accessible to the children and more than 1,000 baggies of heroin in a kitchen drawer.
Bethlehem housing inspectors condemned the property, and county caseworkers found the conditions to be unlivable. Examinations of the children revealed "dental neglect." A search of Morales' cell phone allegedly turned up messages that showed Mata was aware of the heroin in the house.
Police charged Mata, 44, and Sepulveda-Michalowski, 45, with two felony counts each of child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.
Police, meanwhile, have charged Morales with receiving stolen property and drug offenses. He was released after posting bail.