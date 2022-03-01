Father Daniel G. Gambet, OSFS

Father Daniel G. Gambet, OSFS, President Emeritus, died on February 28, 2022 at the age of 92. 

 DeSales University

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The DeSales University community is mourning the loss of the President Emeritus. 

The university posted online saying that Father Daniel G. Gambet, OSFS died Monday. 

The 92-year-old is originally from Toledo, Ohio earned his bachelor of arts degree from Niagara University, a master of arts degree from The Catholic University of America, and a doctorate in classical studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

In 1965, Fr. Gambet began his career at DeSales University, serving as academic dean and a teacher of history and Latin. In 1978, he became the second president of DeSales University, serving until his retirement in 1999.

In retirement, Fr. Gambet maintained an office at the University as president emeritus and assisted the school with fundraising and community relations. 

