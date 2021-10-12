EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - You might be scratching your head if you drive by one home in East Allen Township, Northampton County.
Instead of jack-o-lanterns and scarecrows, inflatable dancing Santas and reindeer decorate the lawn. Before you say it's too early, there's a reason behind it all.
37-year-old Hector Reyes lives with his wife of 13 years and their five kids on Weaversville Road. For the last six years, the front yard is where they've spent a lot of time together.
Hector is sick. Last November, Hector lost his leg to diabetes, and developed sepsis and kidney failure.
Two weeks ago he was put on hospice, and doctors tell him he's got two months to live.
"Either I lie here and wait until it happens or I'll go out there and make the best of it until it happens so that's what I'm going to do," Hector said.
While it's been tough, Hector says "you've got to think positive."
What better way to do that than to bust out the Christmas decorations and spread a bit of cheer. Instead of climbing on the roof or fumbling with a blow-up snowman, he's delegating the work to his family, who is fulfilling one of his final wishes.
Let's assume he makes it to Dec. 25 to make one more.
"What is your Christmas wish?" I asked.
"Another Christmas. That's pretty much what it is. Another year," Hector said.
A great mindset and Christmas spirit coming from Hector.
The inside of the family's home is decorated, too.
They've got their tree up and decorated, and say they're expecting a giant reindeer will be put up.
The decorating is ongoing at the Reyes household, and we of course wish for Hector to experience many more holidays in the future.