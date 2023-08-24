ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I had a very, very exciting career."

He's known as the "Father of American Freediving." Bob Croft joined the Navy at the age of 17. He was a scuba diver and submariner, later becoming a naval instructor.

"We taught respected submariners how to escape from down in submarines," said Croft.

It was during that time he learned he had a unique trait that would eventually be used to the Navy's advantage.

"I discovered that I had the ability to hold my breath for over six minutes," said Croft.

He broke world records for holding his breath underwater, even inventing a technique to help human lungs to hold air under that water for longer than they should. It's a technique that's still used by free divers today.

The Navy was impressed, and for six years in the 1960's Croft became a research subject for their team, something he says was tough on his body.

"All those tests really took a toll as the years went by. That's why I'm wearing two hearing aids, and wearing trifocals," said Croft.

But today, he shares his incredible story to crowds all over. He says if he had the choice to go back in time.

"I would do it all again," said Croft.