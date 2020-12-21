EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus High School graduate Scott Saunders was one of the 270 people killed in the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing on December 21, 1988. His father talks about what the new charges mean in the bombing more than three decades later.
Every year on December 21, a group of families get together at Arlington National Cemetery.
"On this day at 2:03 p.m., which is when the bomb detonated...."
Mack Saunders begins his story, with a pause. Because it's hard to get through it, even 32 years later.
"Excuse me," he says, drawing in a deep breath.
Mack Saunders is the father of Scott Saunders. Scott was 21-years-old, a senior in college, returning from a study abroad program in London. Mack remembers him well.
"Quite an intelligent, dedicated kid, and he was a role model for his younger brother, Greg."
In fact, it was Greg who called his Dad that day, telling him to turn on the TV.
"I can remember-and literally will never forget-screaming into the phone 'oh no' and then going to the question 'are there any survivors?'"
There were no survivors.
Scott was an older brother, an Emmaus High School graduate, who had made his family proud by excelling at Colgate University. He was coming home just in time for Christmas.
Mack begins to cry. "They brought me my son's identified clothing and quite frankly, that's all I had..."
Saunders and the other victims' families threw themselves into activism. They pressured the government for better security on planes. Keep in mind, this was more than a decade before 9/11.
Mack says the group has done a lot of good things, and made a lot of progress. But will it ever be enough?
"Probably not," he responds.
He is pleased with the new charges related to his son's murder, calling it an enormous accomplishment by the Department of Justice and Attorney General Bill Barr.
"I feel good about that, but by the same token, it will never change the pain and anguish I feel."
But, he says, it does help them keep moving forward.
And 32 years later, that's still the challenge.