The FBI is warning people that savvy cyber criminals are taking advantage of trends that have exploded in popularity during the pandemic to make a quick buck.
From parking meters to restaurant menus, the pandemic has prompted more and more businesses to go paperless, and scammers are trying to cash in.
"Your favorite cheesesteak or pizza could cost you all your data being stolen off your phone," Chris Morganelli, CEO of Lehigh Valley-based tech security company MC IT, tells 69 News.
The FBI is warning people thieves are using fraudulent QR codes that redirect people to malicious sites in order to steal data or hijack payments.
"I can go copy any restaurants' website, grab a copy of it, then direct you to a fake website," Tyler Berger, CIO of MC IT says. "If there is a website URL and you can see where it's going, type the URL instead. Don't scan the code," Berger said.
He says it's a tricky scam to detect because when looking at a QR code you can't be sure of where it's going to take you and it's up to the user to be vigilant.
"The best way to protect yourself here is to only scan codes from trusted senders. People are putting out fake fliers, posters. We're in a world where you can't trust anyone," Berger warns.
You should reach out to the FBI if you think you've been targeted.
"The FBI wants to be informed of these things," Berger says. "The internet crimes complaint center, if you go to their website, you can file a complaint."
"You've got to be vigilant. You have to question everything we do today. It's just the world we live in," Morganelli said.
To learn more about the FBI Crime Complaint Center you can go to its website.