The FDA approved two antiviral pills in two days that are effective against the Omicron variant, but health experts say there are big differences between the pills.
The FDA-approved Pfizer COVID pill, also known as Paxlovid, is prescribed to elderly high-risk patients, those who are immune compromised, and those with an underlying disease.
“Both will prevent to a large degree and particularly true with the Pfizer where it's up to 90 percent effective, and individuals who have early COVID what you want to do is to give it within five days,” said Jeffrey Jahre, who is St. Luke’s Hospital Medical and Academic Affairs Senior Vice President.
Although the Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics pill was also approved by the FDA on Thursday as a second antiviral pill, health experts say patients should only take this pill when the Pfizer is not available.
“With the Pfizer there's up to a 90 percent chance that they will avoid hospitalization and death. With the Merck pill, it's somewhat less effective,” said Jahre.
While both pills are effective against Omicron, the Pfizer pill is available to those who are 12 years old and older and for those who are pregnant. The Merck is only available for adults 18 and older, and is not available to women who are pregnant.
“There will most likely be a major shortage for the Pfizer, so it's felt that the Merck availability is going to have 10 times as many pills available and so even if it has less of an effect some effect is better than none,” said Jahre.
Doctors say that both pills should be started within five days after developing symptoms, and that the pills should not be used to replace vaccination.