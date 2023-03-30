The FDA is now telling medical device manufacturers they have to come up with a cyber security plan, to track and secure their devices. The provisions were passed as part of the last spending bill.

"We do a see a lot of hospitals getting hit with ransomware and that's because they're very vulnerable," said Joe Walsh, a Criminal Justice Professor with DeSales University and a member of law enforcement.

"If the hospitals are targeted and they can access patient records, it creates a major problem for the people that are there that need to be treated."

Hospitals have been hot targets for hackers, even locally. Recently, LVHN was affected, but that was not caused by a medical device.

Walsh says many medical devices are now vulnerable, because they share information wirelessly.

"We really have two concerns with the medical devices. Number 1, if the device is on the network and there is a vulnerability the attacker could access the hospital network through the medical device," Walsh said.

"We're also concerned about the safety of the patient. So if there's a vulnerability in the device, maybe an insulin pump or pacemaker, the hacker could actually physically harm or even kill the patient by taking advantage of those vulnerabilities."

If you are worried about a device, Walsh says find out the make and model and research it to find out if there are vulnerabilities, talk to your doctor and the manufacturer, and use a restricted internet connection.