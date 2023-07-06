It could change the lives of millions of Americans.
The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to a drug to combat Alzheimer's.
'It means a lot when you're in a younger age and you've been diagnosed with something as grave as Alzheimer's Disease," said Dr. Neti Vora, Chief of Geriatrics for LVHN.
Leqembi is a drug administered through an IV every two weeks, lasting 45 to 60 minutes for each infusion.
Although it cannot fully repair brain damage or reverse the disease, it can slow the brain's decline by 27% over an 18-month period and reduces the sticky beta-amyloid plaques that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer's.
"It kind of comes around an additional 3-4 months in each stage that it could provide a person," said Dr. Vora.
The drug costs roughly $27,000. It's expected to be widely covered by Medicare.
"That's great news because now, patients who meet the criteria, will be able to get coverage," said Dr. Vora.
And as with any medication, there are potential side effects.
The most commonly reported were infusion-related reactions like headache and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
The drug will open doors for patients in the early stages.
"It could mean you take that extra family vacation that you've always wanted or you can marry your kids," said Dr. Vora.
"That's the hope."